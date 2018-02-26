President Donald Trump believes he would have rushed into the school building where a teenager armed with a semi-automatic weapon was mowing down students and staff two weeks ago, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday.

Speaking to a gathering of governors at the White House earlier in the day, Trump said he would have rushed the building, even if packing no heat, and he savaged the school’s “disgusting” on-duty deputy who did not enter the building as the murders were being committed.

ABC News

“You don’t know until you test it, but I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” Trump boasted. “And I think most of the people in this room would have done that, too,” he added, graciously.

Asked to explain Trump’s wackadoodle assertion, Sanders said Trump was “just stating that, as a leader, he would have stepped in and hopefully been able to help.”

One reporter wondered if Trump had trained in firing a weapon. Sanders insisted that was not the point and that Trump was saying he would have been a leader and would want to take a courageous stand, as did those others who did help the students even though they were not armed.

She, like Trump, seemed to be equating POTUS’ heroic exploits in his head with the actual heroism of the school’s football coach, Aaron Feis, who died shielding students.

Trump on Monday seemed to be backpedaling on previous remarks about protecting students going forward. He’s still keen on the NRA’s idea to arm teachers and remains strong on banning the bump stock, which was not used in the Florida slaughter.

But, when asked if Trump still wanted to raise the age for buying semi-automatic rifles to 21 – the Florida gunman was 19 and obtained his assault weapon legally – Sanders waffled, indicating that Trump was waiting for the actual wording of any proposal before weighing in. She insisted the change of heart had nothing to do with his having dined privately with NRA honchos on Sunday

Meeting with 39 U.S. governors Monday morning, Trump challenged their perception of the NRA.

“Half of you are so afraid of the NRA,” Trump scoffed. “There’s nothing to be afraid of. And you know what? If they’re not with you, we have to fight ’em every once in a while. That’s OK.”

In another zippy new storyline of Real Trumps of Washington D.C., Melania Trump might have smacked down First Son Donald Trump Jr. today. The first lady said that in the wake of the Parkland, FL, mass shooting, she “has been heartened to see children using their voice to speak out and try to create change. They are our future, and they deserved a voice.”

Days earlier, Don Jr. retweeted alt-righters’ claims that the high school students are actors pretending to have been among the survivors of the country’s latest mass shooting at a school.

And Sanders insisted POTUS was in lock-step with his wife, which is why he had “a number of them at the White House just last week,” when Trump began to pitch the NRA’s idea about arming school teachers.

But Ivanka Trump stole the spotlight Monday when she seamlessly played two roles in this reality series during her trip to South Korea. Sanders was just back from accompanying Ivanka in the role of White House senior adviser leading a U.S. delegation to the Winter Games Closing Ceremony. Ivanka mostly got great reviews for that performance, though Olympic silver medalist skier Gus Kenworth, via Twitter, wondered during the Closing Ceremony,”tf is she doing here??”

And, when a reporter asked White House senior adviser/women’s issues champion Ivanka for her thoughts on the various women who have alleged sexual harassment at Donald Trump’s hands, Ivanka became Daddy’s Girl, scolding the reporter for the “inappropriate” question to ask a woman about her father.

Also during Monday’s press briefing, Sanders announced French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited for the first state visit of the Trump administration, on April 24.

“This visit will advance American and French cooperation on economic and global issues and deepen the friendship between the two countries,” Sanders said. Trump did not host a single state visit in his first year at the White House.