EXCLUSIVE: In a deal in the seven-figures, Netflix has acquired the animated feature White Fang. This marks the first deal by Netflix for a film that debuted at last month’s Sundance Film Festival. Netflix will launch the film later this year in the US, Canada, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, UK, Eastern Europe, India, ANZ, and South Africa.

Directed by Oscar winner Alexandre Espigares, White Fang features a voice cast that includes Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Paul Giamatti, and Eddie Spears. Pic is a co-production between Superprod, Bidibul Productions and Big Beach, with Clément Calvet, Jérémie Fajner, Lilian Eche, Christel Henon, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf the producers. Dominique Monfery, Philippe Lioret, Serge Frydman wrote the script, based on the classic fiction by Jack London.

When the film premiered at Sundance, Big Beach’s Saraf said that the film was its first foray into family flavored, reasonably priced computer animation with Superprod and Bidibul – a Rupert Wyatt-directed animated take on Chaplin’s The Kid is another – and Saraf said that White Fang has a sequel script ready. The story is told through the eyes of the wolf just as London wrote it. That has always been a challenge with previously developed live action adaptations. For Netflix, this marks its latest play in the animation space.

The deal was confirmed by Netflix and the filmmakers, who said in a statement: “We always wanted to bring this timeless and thrilling adventure story to as wide an audience as possible and Netflix’s expansive reach gives us that opportunity. Their passion for the film and commitment to its success is more than anything we could hope for.”

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of Superprod and Bibidul Productions. Offerman is UTA and Jackoway Tyerman; Jones is UTA and Schreck Rose; Giamatti is UTA, Kipperman Management and Sloane, Offer.

Here is a clip of the movie that Deadline premiered last month at Sundance: