Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) is set to co-star opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan in Whiskey Cavalier, ABC’s hourlong action-dramedy pilot from Bill Lawrence, Dave Hemingson and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Hemingson and directed by Peter Atencio, Whiskey Cavalier, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods., follows the adventures of FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) — played by Foley — who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with quick, cunning and completely fearless CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune) — played by Cohan. Together, they lead an interagency team of spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Williams will play Edgar Standish, a rogue NSA analyst who hacked the State Department’s mainframe. A jittery genius, he now has enough super-secret information to get him bought off, imprisoned or killed by a dozen governments — if Will and Frankie don’t get to him first.

In addition to Foley and Cohan, Williams also joins previously cast Ana Ortiz. Hemingson executive produces alongside Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold; Foley is a producer.

Williams recently was a series regular on CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. He previously played the title role on the UPN/CW comedy series Everybody Hates Chris and also did a stint on AMC’s The Walking Dead. He is repped by Gersh, Seven Summits Entertainment and attorney Dan Fox.

