Ugly Betty and Devious Maids alumna Ana Ortiz has been cast opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan in Whiskey Cavalier, ABC’s hourlong action-dramedy pilot from Bill Lawrence, Dave Hemingson and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Hemingson, Whiskey Cavalier, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods., follows the adventures of FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) — played by Foley — who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with quick, cunning and completely fearless CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune) — played by Cohan. Together, they lead an interagency team of spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Ortiz will play Susan Sampson. Based out of the FBI’s New York office, Dr. Susan Sampson is the FBI’s top behavioral scientist — and Will’s (Foley) best friend. However, that doesn’t stop her from developing a fast friendship with Will’s rival (and future partner), Frankie (Cohan).

Hemingson executive produces alongside Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold; Foley is a producer.

This marks Ortiz’s return to ABC where she co-starred on popular dramedy Ugly Betty for its four-season run and also starred in Devious Maids, which was developed and piloted by ABC before landing a series order at Lifetime. She is repped by Gersh and manager Geordie Frey.