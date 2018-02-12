UPDATED with latest winners: The 70th annual WGA Awards are underway in concurrent ceremonies this evening, in New York at the Edison Ballroom and hosted by Late Night With Seth Meyers scribe Amber Ruffin, and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton with Patton Oswalt the emcee.

Among the marquee awards so far tonight, James Ivory and Sony Classics’ Call Me By Your Name won Adapted Screenplay, giving the pic frontrunner status for the Oscars in that category. On the TV side, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale won the Best Drama category, joining drama series wins for the Emmys and the Globes.

Also tonight NBC has won three awards, including for Variety/Sketch series (Saturday Night Live), Episodic Comedy (Will & Grace) and Quiz and Audience and Participation (Hollywood Game Night), while AMC’s Better Call Saul won for Episodic Drama.

The WGA is awarding the year’s best writing in TV, documentary, radio, video games and advertising in 28 total categories, along with honorary awards on both coasts for Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, James L. Brooks, Alison Cross, Dustin Lance Black and the screenwriters behind this year’s The Post.

