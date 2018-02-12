UPDATED with latest winners: The 70th annual WGA Awards are underway in concurrent ceremonies this evening, in New York at the Edison Ballroom and hosted by Late Night With Seth Meyers scribe Amber Ruffin, and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton with Patton Oswalt the emcee.
Among the marquee awards so far tonight, James Ivory and Sony Classics’ Call Me By Your Name won Adapted Screenplay, giving the pic frontrunner status for the Oscars in that category. On the TV side, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale won the Best Drama category, joining drama series wins for the Emmys and the Globes.
Also tonight NBC has won three awards, including for Variety/Sketch series (Saturday Night Live), Episodic Comedy (Will & Grace) and Quiz and Audience and Participation (Hollywood Game Night), while AMC’s Better Call Saul won for Episodic Drama.
The WGA is awarding the year’s best writing in TV, documentary, radio, video games and advertising in 28 total categories, along with honorary awards on both coasts for Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, James L. Brooks, Alison Cross, Dustin Lance Black and the screenwriters behind this year’s The Post.
Follow along below for all the goings-on in both locales:
After Anthony Atamanuik scored the night’s biggest laughs with good-natured mockery of radio, winner Gail Lee gives the night’s most heartfelt speech, calling radio “magical.” She added: “Go ahead, even though we’re old media. Support an old-media writer, turn the radio on in the car or listen on the internet!”
In LA: Herrera says he is “one penis over the limit” for adapting a Margaret Atwood book like Handmaid’s Tale.
WINNER: Radio/Audio Commentary – “CBS Radio 90th Anniversary,” Written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee; CBS News Radio
John Herrara accepting in LA: “I’d like to thank Jenji Kohan who taught me a ton about writing . I would’t be here without her.”
WINNER: New Series – The Handmaid’s Tale, Written by Ilene Chaiken, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Leila Gerstein, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Wendy Straker Hauser, Eric Tuchman; Hulu
In LA, Brie says she imagines creating a show is: “like giving birth, it’s painful, it’s messy and in the end you have a beautiful baby and you pray you get a second season. I am not a mother.”
WINNER: Radio/Audio News Script, Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report – “World News This Week: June 9, 2017,” Written by Tara Gimbel Tanis; ABC News Radio
In LA, Oswalt introduces Alison Brie from GLOW
WINNER: Radio/Audio News Script Analysis, Feature or Commentary – “Dishin’ Digital on WCBS-AM,” Written by Robert Hawley; WCBS
Horizon Zero Dawn Narrative Director John Gonzalez says “it’s incredibly exciting for us to be receiving this award in the company of writers we respect and admire.”
WINNER: Outstanding Achievement in Video Game Writing – Horizon Zero Dawn. Narrative Director John Gonzalez; Lead Writer Benjamin McCaw; Writing by Ben Schroder, Anne Toole; Additional Writing by Dee Warrick, Meg Jayanth; Guerrilla Games
Puddles Pity Party is back on stage in LA! Singing an intro to Best Video Game Writing’ (!)
In LA, David E. Kelley accepting: “Sitting with me tonight and sitting with me the last 25 years of my life is Michelle” – the camera pans to his wife Michelle Pfeiffer sitting at the table smiling.
WINNER: Digital News – “The Super Predators,” Written by Melissa Jeltsen, Dana Liebelson; Huffingtonpost.com
In LA, Jeffries deadpans, “Well, I care about the people of Flint — even if no one else does.” He’s presenting a second category “because I’m an immigrant, I have to do twice as much.”
In LA: Barbara Stepansky, accepting: “Above all I really want to thank the Flint residents and the activists…they would like you to know that the Flint water crisis is now at the 1500th day….it’s probably great for us because we will make the sequel.” Bizarre thing to say
In NY, Nolan notes that 90% of Americans do not have the option to join a labor union.
WINNER: Long Form Original – Flint, Written by Barbara Stepansky; Lifetime
In NY, honoree Hamilton Nolan dedicates the WGA award to DNA Info and Gothamist, whose sites were shut down after a unionization drive, but “the next day came out and said joining the union was still the right thing to do.”
In LA, Jeffries continues his comedic rant: “There’s been a definite lack of diversity in the presenters — me and Minnie Driver are the only foreign people. And let’s face it. We don’t look that diverse.”
In NY, Hamilton Nolan, longtime Gawker writer (now Splinter) writer, is getting the Richard B. Jablow Award for Devoted Service to the Guild. He led the successful union push at Gawker, which has been followed at Vice, HuffPost and other outlets.
In NY, when Saturday Night Live is acknowledged in the comedy/sketch category, it is noted that 4 of the show’s 28 writers attended the WGA East Show. Most are in LA.
In LA, James L. Brooks comes on stage to accept the Laurel Award for screenwriting achievement: “Let’s see if beta blockers work”
In NY, Julie Klausner comes onstage to present children’s TV awards, preceding it with a graphic sex joke that kills.
In LA, we’ve moved on to a tribute for James L. Brooks, who’s receiving the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement. His body of work speaks for itself: Terms of Endearment, Broadcast News, As Good As It Gets.
NY previews the industry of tomorrow, giving the Nicole Landau the 2018 Michael Collyer Memorial Fellowship in Screenwriting. She delivers a short and gracious thank-you to family and friends.
WINNER: Comedy/Variety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live, Head Writers: Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Bryan Tucker, Writers: James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Neal Brennan, Zack Bornstein, Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette, Julio Torres; NBCUniversal
WINNER: Short Form New Media Adapted – “Starboy” (Zac & Mia), Teleplay by Allen Clary and Andrew Rothschild, Based on the novel Zac & Mia by A.J. Betts; go90.com
WINNER: Comedy/Variety Specials – 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Written by Dave Boone; CBS
In LA, Ivory thanks, “My neighbors in upstate New York Peter Spears and his partner, who brought me into the project with Luca Guadagnino”
In LA: James Ivory, accepting says, “I’m astonished by all this! I just wanted to go and make a film in Italy again”
WINNER: Call Me by Your Name, Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics
In NY, more Ward: “I’m 77 now and reading the NY Times and Washington Post every day it seems every progressive achievement in my lifetime … is under serious assault. Sadly, the lessons history is supposed to teach us provide no immediate comfort.”
In LA: Minnie Driver hits the stage. Of Call Me By Your Name she says, “I was actually up for the lead. I campaigned but I didn’t get it, because you know, sexism!”
In NY, a warm ovation for Geoffrey C. Ward, recipient of the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement. “I must be the luckiest history lover in the country.”
In NY a welcome meditative spell is cast by a long reel of career achievement honoree Geoffrey C. Ward’s work on 150-some PBS docs/episodes, including “Jazz” and “Vietnam.” The words really propel these finely calibrated sequences.
In LA: Marsha Hunt was an outspoken critic and a member of the committee for the first amendment. She was blacklisted for ten years. Lynch says, “Marsha has spent her life championing humanitarian causes.”
In LA: Seated next to Norma Barzman is actress Marsha Hunt. She also gets a standing O!
In LA, writer Norma Barzman gets a standing ovation. She wounded up on McCarthy’s blacklist.
In LA Lynch says, “Today we find ourselves facing a challenge..when popular news is listed as fake and..silent protests when taking a knee is labelled as treason”
The Writer’s Guild has restored credits on 95 films written by those on the blacklist.
The Hollywood 10 stood against HUAC. Their employers gathered at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel to vow they’d never hire a “communist or subversive.” These 10 were sentenced to contempt. The toll included prison and suicide.
The rise of the Cold War gave Americans a new group of enemies to confront — Liberals. (Sound familiar?)
Jane Lynch is up in LA, talking about The Hollywood 10, who resisted the efforts of the House UnAmerican Committee and the blacklist.
In NY, Ken Burns says frequent collaborator Geoffrey C. Ward has written “some of the best sentences I have ever read. … almost as interested in the intervals between the words as the words themselves,” as in music.
WINNER: TV Animation – “Time’s Arrow” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Kate Purdy; Netflix
From LA, Kathy Griffin steps on stage with a radically short hairdo, and declares, “I got a haircut.” She is still angry about that decapitated Trump photo, and the lack of support, calling it a cautionary tale: “I want you to learn from my experience because honestly, it can happen to you.”
In NY, Ken Burns gets a hearty cheer when he comes onstage to present a career achievement honor to longtime collaborator Geoffrey C. Ward.
WINNER: Long Form Adapted – Big Little Lies, Teleplay by David E. Kelley, Based on the Novel by Liane Moriarty; HBO
In LA: “One last thought, in this day and age, I am tired of the president of the Writers Guild being a white Jewish man. I ran for this position unopposed. It’s not because I’m beloved,” deadpans Goodman, adding, the board is 50% women.
He says the Guild will not allow mistreatment and inequality. “I don’t like making promises but this is one we will keep”
“Rather than being educated it’s better that they’re scared. Many are scared now, but we can’t rely on the internet and social media to be the judge and jury…”
“To me the only lasting solutions lie in changing the culture of men,” says Goodman.
He talks about “our internal sense of what’s right and what’s wrong, this has led us as a community for too long to accept the unacceptable”
In LA WGA West president David A Goodman hits the stage admitting he’s never heard the president’s speech before because it’s when he usually goes to the bathroom
“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon onstage extolling the hard work of the WGA.
Brett Morgen takes the stage acknowledging the Writers Guild. “Writing Jane was exhilarating because it allowed me to live inside the magical world of Jane Goodall for three amazing years.”
WINNER: Documentary Screenplay – Jane, Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic
Short and straightforward speeches thus far at the NY show — “60 Minutes” has grabbed two early awards, General Hospital, “Better Call Saul.”
“Thank you very much, especially Adam Schiff. There is nothing as special to me as the writer’s room. It’s the happiest place I know,” says John Herrera, who acknowledges Hulu, Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood.
WINNER: Drama Series – The Handmaid’s Tale. Written by Ilene Chaiken, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Leila Gerstein, John Herrera, Lynn Renee Maxcy, Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, Wendy Straker Hauser, Eric Tuchman; Hulu
Sarah Silverman takes the stage, wearing a low-cut red dress. “Guys come on. My eyes are not down here.”
WINNER: News – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Special Report – “White Helmets” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Katie Kerbstat; CBS News
“I want to thank the Post and the Times for getting this story right way back wen, in the 45 and 46 years since, the way so many journalists have done whatever they can to get the story,” Singer said from LA.
“Of course the incomparable Steven Spielberg” Singer says, “We were lucky enough to spend a couple of days onset with that guy and it is a masterclass. I recommend it.”
WINNER: News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary – “Chief of Chobani” (60 Minutes), Written by Steve Kroft, Oriana Zill de Granados; CBS News
“It starts with writers” Hannah says as Singer comes to the mic. “It’s hard to be in this room and not be inspired,” he says.
“We need journalists now more than ever…everyday under the current administration the truth is under attack”
“We realized we were writing about the past to tell the story of our present,” said Hannah. “That your voice can be heard and your voice has value.”
“I joined the Writers Guild in March off of this movie so just shouting that out!” Hannah says to laughs.
“As a journalist as a citizen and as today’s beneficiary of the good and fearless acts of Katherine Graham and Washington Post Ben Bradlee” Baron expressed gratitude to the writers of The Post.
Hannah thanks Marty Baron for “doing the amazing work every day”
“In their riveting screenplay for The Post, Liz and Josh gave us another model, the model of the extraordinary Katherine Graham…she serves also as a model for men because we will more often do the right thing if we listen better.”
Baron says, perhaps speaking of Richard Nixon, “Those who practice free expression need to stand up to intimidation even if it emanates from the most powerful person on earth.”
This doesn’t happen every day: Washington Post editor Marty Baron takes the stage to acknowledge Josh Singer and Liz Hannah, writers of The Post, which tells the story of the Pentagon Papers.
WINNER: Quiz and Audience Participation – Hollywood Game Night; Head Writer: Grant Taylor; Writers: Michael Agbabian, Alex Chauvin, Ann Slichter, Dwight D. Smith; NBC
Bradley Whitford comes on stage: “My name is Bradley Cooper”
Host Amber Ruffin takes the stage and the NY show is under way.
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff , a vocal opponent of the Trump Administration, gets a shout-out at the WGA’s and robust applause.
“Now more than ever we need to keep fighting for the truth word by word, scene by scene, day by day.”
“Writing is all I’ve ever done and I realized that I always managed to keep writing about the same thing, and that’s the fight for fairness”
Cross: “Depth doesn’t take a lot of pages, it takes a lot of thought, and writing faster doesn’t mean thinking faster….I’ve been a working writer since I was 17.”
Cross comes up on stage to accept. “I wouldn’t be receiving this award without the heroes who took a chance on me.”
Glenn Close comes up on stage to honor the work of Alison Cross. She quotes Colonel Margaretha Cammermeyer, who wrote to Close about Cross’ “Truth and integrity” in telling the story of Serving in Silence – which “demystified homosexuals in society and in the military”
WINNER: TV Episodic Comedy – “Rosario’s Quinceanera” (Will & Grace), written by Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally; NBC
Patton Oswalt introduces Greta Gerwig. “There is so much great TV on right now, ” Gerwig says, “how are we supposed to keep up…and finally read Infinite Jest.”
Lance Black: “I made a promise on a really big Oscars stage to fight for equality and I went off and did that…I put it in front of a different audience, I put it in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to make sure we can marry the people we love no matter what state we live in.””
Dustin Lance Black accepts the honor of the Valentine Davies Award: “First and foremost, I have to thank Dee Rees sitting right there, who brought her truth. Thank you so much Dee!!!!”
WINNER: Daytime Drama — General Hospital – Head Writers: Shelly Altman, Jean Passanante; Writers: Anna Theresa Cascio, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Daniel James O’Connor, Dave Rupel, Katherine Schock, Scott Sickles, Christopher Van Etten, Christopher Whitesell; ABC
The GH writers would like to thank the guild for this honor. Thanks to the GH staff, cast and crew.
WINNER: Children’s Episodic – “American Girl – Ivy & Julie” (American Girl), May Chan
WINNER: TV Episodic Drama – “Chicanery” (Better Call Saul), Written by Gordon Smith
Brooklyn 99 star Chelsea Peretti takes the stage, thanks, “My husband god — there’s a coma there.” And even though my publicist is on hiatus, thanks girl.
Gordon Smith winner thanks the Guild. “I’m so proud to be part of a strong union that represents the rights of all of us. I thank Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan for letting me play in their sandbox….my partner in crime Jen Carroll. This episode was dedicated to my mom who died before we started working on it and I’m currently wearing boxers she gave me for luck so I guess it works. Thanks mom.”
Wanda Sykes is on stage: “I know what you’re thinking. Every time a black woman gets on stage you’re expecting some uplifting speech like ‘Boy! She’s running for President. Well guess what? A new day is on the horizon!” (Laughs)
Oswalt welcomes some Handmaids on stage dressed in signature red robes and white hoods
Patton Oswalt hits the stage in LA: “Good evening fellow Disney employees! So nice to be here amongst the least worst people in Hollywood….and also James Woods”
The show begins with a skit using footage of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Why are there two WGA shows? (One on each coast)? “Time after time poll after poll says nobody cares about this issue” Huckabee Sanders says.
