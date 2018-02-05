The Super Bowl played host to a new teaser for HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld. The ad was directed by series co-creator Jonathan Nolan. This marks HBO’s first Super Bowl ad in 20 years. Westworld‘s 10-episode second season will premiere on April 22.

Not much was revealed in the teaser trailer which featured a voiceover of Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores backed by a cover of Kanye West’s “Runaway.” We see gorgeous landscapes of what seems to be Westworld, but it eventually goes into vignettes of robotic bulls and dramatic chaos.

Based on Michael Crichton’s novel and subsequent 1973 movie (which was directed by Chrichton), the sci-fi thriller focuses on a theme park that guests could visit to live out their role-playing fantasies. Not many details have been unveiled about the second season, but there have been small clues — specifically at the season one finale when they hinted at the introduction of Samurai World — perhaps this is the “new world”