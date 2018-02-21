Wendy Williams revealed today on her syndicated talk show that she has Graves disease and hyperthyroidism, and the show will go on a three-week hiatus beginning Thursday so Williams can focus on her health.

“Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work. But her health and well-being must be put before all else,” a show spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ Disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism. Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync. The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition.”

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes overstimulation of the thyroid, which can lead to puffy eyes, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia and elevated blood pressure, according to endocrineweb.com.

Williams health has made headlines in recent months after she fainted on-air during her show’s Halloween episode on October 31. At the time, Williams said she became dehydrated and overheated because of the heavy Halloween costume she was wearing. A week ago she took three days off because she was experiencing flu-like symptoms. Williams returned on Monday, February 19 and told viewers she was feeling much better.