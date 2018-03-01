The Weinstein Co. has been ordered to pay $2 million to settle a dispute involving the film One Chance.

Director David Frankel sued the company in 2016, claiming The Weinstein Co. failed to live up to its promises of distributing the film for wide release.

The film, starring James Corden and based on the true story of a shop assistant who became a sensation after winning Britain’s Got Talent, reached just 43 screens and brought in a mere $101,000 in domestic box office. The global take reached $10.9 million.

Last fall, The Weinstein Co. agreed to pay Frankel $1.5 million, over two years, to settle the dispute. Los Angeles District Court Judge Nancy Newman issued the pricier judgment today because the distributor didn’t make the first payment on time.