Emmy winner Wayne Brady will return to his glittery boots as fabulous drag queen Lola in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Kinky Boots on Monday, March 5. Brady will reprise his role in a limited run only, with his final performance on Friday, April 26. Brady will be taking over for J. Harrison Ghee, who will be temporarily leaving the show for another project. Ghee will return to Kinky Boots on Tuesday, May 1.

Brady first took over the role of Lola following original cast member, Tony winner, Billy Porter.

The winner of six Tonys, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a score by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Brady most recently starred as Aaron Burr in the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning production of Hamilton in Chicago. He currently hosts the CBS game show Let’s Make a Deal, which has earned him six Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Brady, who won two Primetime Emmys for Whose Line Is It Anyway and The Wayne Brady Show, will also appear in a recurring role in the third season of USA Network’s hit series Colony.

“To say that I’m thrilled to step back into Lola’s fabulous shoes would be the understatement of the century!” Brady said. “Lola is a role of a lifetime for an actor, a true tour de force. In this current political and social climate, we need more people to see characters like Lola… unafraid to speak her mind and unabashedly true to herself. I can’t wait to join Jake Shears and Kirstin Maldonado onstage with the rest of the Kinky Boots family.”

Kinky Boots is produced by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig. The current Broadway cast includes J. Harrison Ghee (as Lola), Jake Shears (as Charlie Price), Kirstin Maldonado (as Lauren), Daniel Stewart Sherman, Caroline Bowman, Marcus Neville, Adinah Alexander, Eugene Barry-Hill, Stephen Berger, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jake Katzman, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Blaine Alden Krauss, Eric Leviton, Jake Odmark, John Jeffrey Martin, Julia McLellan, Michael Milkanin, Connor Mills, Christian Mullins, Fred Odgaard, Robert Pendilla, Jennifer Perry, Kyle Post, Charlie Sutton, Joey Taranto, Stephen Tewksbury.

Brady is repped by Mainstay Entertainment, CAA and Hanson Jacobson.