Jeff Tobler has been promoted to the newly created position of SVP Television Publicity and Communications, at Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing. Tobler, most recently VP Publicity at the studio, will lead the publicity team for scripted programming, working closely with Robert Pietranton, who continues as VP Publicity & Communications.

Tobler’s appointment fills the PR part of the dual role previously held by Tammy Golihew, who recently exited as EVP, Scripted Marketing and Communications, to join Amazon Studios.

Tobler will have oversight of all consumer publicity and strategic business communications related to original programming produced by the studio’s scripted TV production units, including Warner Bros TV, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros, Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, the Television Group’s digital studio.

Pietranton will continue to focus on business and trade communications matters related to scripted programming. Blake Bryant will continue to oversee marketing and publicity for unscripted programming produced via Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television’s production units.

As VP, Publicity, a position he had held since November 2015, Tobler spearheaded strategy for special publicity initiatives and projects related to the studio’s TV programming. He also managed the day-to-day publicity activities of select WBTV series, including drama The Leftovers as well as comedies Mom, Shameless, Disjointed and 2 Broke Girls.

Tobler joined Worldwide TV Marketing in 2011, working on the hit music competition program The Voice and action-drama Nikita, and was promoted to Director, Publicity Initiatives, in 2013, when he took on responsibility for special publicity projects.

Prior to WBTV, Tobler was a publicist at The CW Network and its predecessor, The WB. He began his entertainment career at NBC.

“Jeff is an extremely creative and highly skilled communications executive with an impeccable track record of sustained excellence, said Lisa Gregorian, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Warner Bros. Television Group. “He has worked his way through the ranks here at the company, first at The WB and then as part of the team that launched The CW, and he has been an integral part of Warner Bros. Television publicity since 2011.”