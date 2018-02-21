Digital media company Vox Media said it would lay off about 50 employees at three of its publications and in its video team, citing “industry changes.”

Chief Executive Jim Bankoff announced the job cuts, which amount to 5% of the company’s workforce, in a memo to staff today. The job losses hit its Racked, Curbed and SB Nation publications as well as its social video operation.

Vox Media becomes the latest of the digital news outlets to undergo layoffs. Late last year, BuzzFeed cut about 100 employees as the company missed revenue targets. Verizon-owned Oath laid off about 500 employees at its AOL and Yahoo brands. Ziff Davis similarly handed pink slips to about 50 employees at Mashable.

Bankoff described the cuts as a painful but necessary step to solidify the company’s long-term financial stability. Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal made a $200 million strategic investment in Vox Media, giving it a 14% stake in the digital publisher whose brands also include The Verge, Vox, Polygon and Recode.

“I want to be clear that the initiatives that we are winding down, primarily around native social video, were growing successfully and surpassing their audience growth goals, a testament to the talent and hard work of the teams. However, it has become clear, due to industry changes over the past few months and our long term budgeting process, that those initiatives won’t be viable audience or revenue growth drivers for us relative to other investments we are making,” Bankoff wrote. “Building a company requires us to take calculated risks. I take responsibility for bets that don’t work out.”

Here’s the memo: