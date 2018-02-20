French entertainment and media giant Vivendi is bringing its film and TV divisions closer together with a personnel restructure that hands new titles to Maxime Saada and Didier Lupfer.

Saada, who is Chief Executive of Canal Plus Group, which owns Studiocanal, becomes Chairman of Studiocanal, while Lupfer, who is Chief Executive of Paddington 2 co-producer Studiocanal, becomes Canal Plus Group SVP, Cinema. Lupfer continues to report to Saada.

Lupfer also becomes one of three Deputy Chief Executives of the company along with Frank Cadoret, who is in charge of the company’s French pay and free-to-air TV channels as well as publishing and advertising, while Jacques du Puy, who is currently President of Canal Plus International will oversee all TV activities outside of France. Cadoret also joins the management board.

Separately, Nicolas Dumont has become Director of Film Production and Distribution at Studiocanal. He was previously Director of Acquisitions at Canal Plus’ movie channels in France.

The move comes as part of Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore’s plans to bring together all of the constituent parts of the conglomerate and produce more of its own content.