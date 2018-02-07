The Knick alum Eric Johnson is joining Season 6 of History’s hit drama series Vikings as a series regular. Johnson will play Erik, a formidable warrior who is an outlaw living on his wits and martial skills. Vikings, which hails from creator and sole writer Michael Hirst, is a family saga that tells the tales of the lives and epic adventures of the raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages. The series is currently in production on Season 6 in Ireland. Johnson, who played Dr. Everett Gallinger on Cinemax’s The Knick, will next be seen reprising his role as villain Jack Hyde in Fifty Shades Freed, which opens this weekend, and in CBC drama series Caught. He’s repped by Anonymous Content and GGA Talent.

Joseph Quinn, who recently appeared in BBC One’s Howards End and Dickensian, has joined the cast of BBC/Masterpiece’s Les Misérables. The six-part event adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel stars Dominic West as Jean Valjean and David Oyelowo as Javert. Quinn is due to play Enjorlas, a revolutionary who dies for his beliefs in the June Rebellion. The Lookout Point/BBC Studios co-production shoots this month. Quinn is a 2015 graduate of LAMDA who has also appeared in Game Of Thrones. He’s repped by Curtis Brown in the UK.