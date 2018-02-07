There’s a shakeup in leadership happening at Nickelodeon. Viacom President and Chief Executive Robert Bakish announced that Sarah Levy’s role as chief operating officer of some of their major media outlets has expanded to Nickelodeon and BET.

Levy originally oversaw operations of MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, Spike, CMT, TV Land, Logo and Viacom International Media Networks. Now that Nickelodeon and BET are added to her list, this leaves the question of Nickelodeon president Cyma Zarghami’s place in the shuffle. She has been the head of the kid-centric network since 2006 and according to the Wall Street Journal, she is nearing the end of her contract. As of now, it seems that she will retain her position as president.

The announcement of the shakeup comes after Viacom laid off approximately 100 people today in a wave of cost-cutting that CEO Bob Bakish signaled during a recent earnings call.