Viacom has initiated a round of layoffs, according to published reports.

Approximately 100 people lost their jobs today, in a wave of cost-cutting that CEO Bob Bakish signaled during a recent earnings call. A spokesman declined comment.

The layoffs, first reported by Cheddar, involve support positions.

The parent company of Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon underwent a round of job cuts last September, eliminating about 20 positions.

The company is set to report earnings Thursday.