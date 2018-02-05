VH1 has scheduled an appointment with some NYC hairstylists and makeup artists. The Viacom-owned cable net today announced VH1 Beauty Bar, an unscripted series about an eclectic group of hairstylists and makeup artists from Manhattan’s House of Dolls by Henry.

The series from Truly Original will premiere at 10 PM Wednesday, February 28, as a companion to Black Ink Crew.

From VH1 re the cast and premise: Thalia is the center of attention who commands the beauty scene with her looks and makeup expertise. Using his own face as a canvas, Kevin is known for his flamboyant makeover magic that has significantly grown his social media following and clientele. Master colorist Vee is a former bottle girl who hopes to one day own a salon. Notik is the resident barber who constantly draws in new clients to stay ahead of the game. New to the salon are hairstylists Princess, who is determined to prove herself as a top “weave-ologist,” and her best friend Rell, the shop’s loctician (dreadlock specialist). Owner Henry runs a tight ship as he manages the salon and day-to-day operations alongside his business partner Tess.

VH1 Beauty Bar is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Stephen Mintz, Michael Meinecke, Rahel Tennione and, for Crybaby Media, Danny Passman serving as executive producers. Nina L. Diaz, Lily Neumeyer, Liz Fine and Daniel Blau Rogge are executive producers for VH1.

The news comes amid VH1’s 10 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth among viewers 18-49.