The 16th annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live-blogging the ceremony and updating winners as they are announced. Trophies will be awarded in 24 categories that recognize outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials and video games. Patton Oswalt is your host for a seventh time.

Blade Runner 2049, the long-germinating sequel to the 1982 cult classic, and War for the Planet of the Apes, the latest in a 50-year-old franchise, come in tied with seven noms apiece. They will vie for the Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature award with the VFX teams behind two other sequels — Star Wars: The Last Jedi, king of the 2017 domestic box office, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — and a third pic whose title character first hit screens 85 years ago: Kong: Skull Island.

The winner of the Visual Effects Society’s top film award has gone on to score the Visual Effects Oscar 10 out of 15 times including The Jungle Book last year. But the previous two VES champs – The Force Awakens and 2015’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, whose sequels as doing battle tonight – both missed out on the Academy Award.

Despicable Me 3 penciled in five noms to lead to toon squad.

The TV side, as usual, is dominated by Game of Thrones, which has vanquished its VES rivals in recent years. HBO’s juggernaut racked up 11 nominations this year to lead both TV and film. The Visual Effects Society announced earlier that The Jungle Book helmer Jon Favreau will receive the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, and four-time VFX Oscar winner Joe Letteri will be honored with the VES Georges Méliès Award.

And here is the list of winners thus far:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Hybrids

Florian Brauch, Romain Thirion, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Tailhades

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Dunkirk

Andrew Jackson, Mike Chambers, Andrew Lockley, Alison Wortman, Scott Fisher

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XXIX

Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Yafei Wu, David Wahlberg, Paul Dimmer

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes

Christoph Salzmann, Robin Hollander, Ben Warner, Beck Veitch

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack

Dom Hellier, Thijs Noij, Edwin Holdsworth, Giacomo Matteucci

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Michael Gregory, Andrew Roberts, Gustavo Bellon, Rashabh Ramesh Butani

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight

James Baker, Steven Lo, Alvise Avati, Robert Stipp