The 16th annual VES Awards are being handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton, and Deadline is live-blogging the ceremony and updating winners as they are announced. Trophies will be awarded in 24 categories that recognize outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials and video games. Patton Oswalt is your host for a seventh time.
Blade Runner 2049, the long-germinating sequel to the 1982 cult classic, and War for the Planet of the Apes, the latest in a 50-year-old franchise, come in tied with seven noms apiece. They will vie for the Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature award with the VFX teams behind two other sequels — Star Wars: The Last Jedi, king of the 2017 domestic box office, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 — and a third pic whose title character first hit screens 85 years ago: Kong: Skull Island.
The winner of the Visual Effects Society’s top film award has gone on to score the Visual Effects Oscar 10 out of 15 times including The Jungle Book last year. But the previous two VES champs – The Force Awakens and 2015’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, whose sequels as doing battle tonight – both missed out on the Academy Award.
Despicable Me 3 penciled in five noms to lead to toon squad.
The TV side, as usual, is dominated by Game of Thrones, which has vanquished its VES rivals in recent years. HBO’s juggernaut racked up 11 nominations this year to lead both TV and film. The Visual Effects Society announced earlier that The Jungle Bookhelmer Jon Favreau will receive the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, and four-time VFX Oscar winner Joe Letteri will be honored with the VES Georges Méliès Award.
Diane Haithman is on scene at the Beverly Hilton and Erik Pedersen is at the editors desk, so grab a beverage and enjoy Deadline’s live blog of the 2018 VES Awards. And here is the list of winners thus far:
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project Hybrids
Florian Brauch, Romain Thirion, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Tailhades
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature Dunkirk
Andrew Jackson, Mike Chambers, Andrew Lockley, Alison Wortman, Scott Fisher
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode Black Sails; XXIX
Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Yafei Wu, David Wahlberg, Paul Dimmer
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature War for the Planet of the Apes
Christoph Salzmann, Robin Hollander, Ben Warner, Beck Veitch
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack
Dom Hellier, Thijs Noij, Edwin Holdsworth, Giacomo Matteucci
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Michael Gregory, Andrew Roberts, Gustavo Bellon, Rashabh Ramesh Butani
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight
James Baker, Steven Lo, Alvise Avati, Robert Stipp
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project Avatar: Flight of Passage
Richard Baneham, Amy Jupiter, David Lester, Thrain Shadbolt
Letteri also worked on such effects-packed pics as Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, all three of Jackson’s Hobbit films, Batman v. Superman, The Jungle Book and the upcoming Alita: Battle Angel.
Letteri also has amassed 14 VES Awards in 14 nominations dating to The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers at the inaugural ceremony in 2003. He has the kind of resume that might get an VES Award named after him someday.
Time to present the Honoree Award to Joe Letteri. Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, other luminaries on video praising his talents before he appears. On Letteri’s multiple Oscars; “You got four of those suckers!” Cameron says.
The students get the Monkees as their walk-on music. Last Train to Clarksville. Odd but it worked. Planet of the Monkees? Anyway, watching clips from students films suggests they’d be great, weird roommates.
VES said this in its press notes for tonight’s shindig: “The artistry, ingenuity and passion of visual effects practitioners around the world have come together to tell the most amazing stories imaginable. This year, more than ever, we have seen the fantastic become normal, the unimaginable become reality and the artistry of VFX drive box office. The VES Awards is proud that it is the only place that showcases and honors these amazing artists in depth and across a wide range of fields.
Jon Landau – James Cameron’s producing partner on Avatar, Titanic, et al. – will give the Georges Méliès Award to Weta Digital’s four-time Oscar winner Joe Letteri, with whom he worked on Avatar and its upcoming sequels.
Breaking the record for the most former Dungeon Masters in one room, says Oswald, noting this is his 5th time hosting these awards. He’s cracking everybody up with his nerd jokes. He can get away with it because he’s a member of the club.
“In addition, I’d also like to salute Brooke and a few of her colleagues, including Camille Celluci, Lisa Cooke, Rose Duignan, Kim Bromley and others, who made sure that one very notable person, an extraordinary visual effects head of production whose career spanned more than 20 years — and who was a true pioneer for women in this industry — had a chance to be recognized earlier this evening in a special ceremony. Patty Blau!”
“Women must have a real voice in our industry and while I realize that as a white male I am an imperfect messenger for this task, I want to thank a very talented woman — Brooke Breton, visual effects producer and VES Board member — who will take the lead in dealing with this issue. Brooke will head a committee to be formed by the Board to come up with a plan of action, with recommendations and ideas for moving forward.”
“With that in mind, let me state the obvious: we not only need more women in the entertainment industry at large … we need more women in visual effects. And we need more women in positions of power. And most importantly, we need to make sure that if there are instances, situations, or questionable moments of abuse, harassment, or power inequities that are impacting the lives of ANY ONE, it must stop IMMEDIATELY.”
As you know, every year it falls to me to thank our wonderful sponsors and volunteers, and shortly I will. But this year, I must first acknowledge that we are in the midst of a critical moment in time, galvanized by the brave leadership and widespread support of the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements.
Tonight’s parade of presenters will include Kumail Nanjiani, Diane Warren, Lee Unkrich, Sydelle
Noel, Chris Sullivan, Jaime Camil, Elizabeth Henstridge, Ana De La Reguera and
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
The Last Jedi is in the running two years after Star Wars: The Force Awakens swept the 2016 VES Awards. And last year, spinoff Rogue One: A Star Wars Story scored seven nominations to lead the field last year — but it went home empty-handed.