We all have our own problems, as Tom Hardy intones over this new teaser trailer for Venom. Our own issues. Our own…demons.

Safe to say, none of our demons are quite like his. As Sony describes him, Hardy’s Eddie Brock, aka the “lethal protector” Venom, is “one of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters.” This new clip (watch it above) makes the case.

“You used to be one thing,” Hardy’s narration continues, “now you’re something else.”

The teaser doesn’t show us what that something else will look like, but the build-up is pretty intense. We see, in flashbacks, that something horrendous has happened, a big accident of some sort, and Hardy wakes up in a hospital.

First, confusion registers on his face, then something like curiosity, and finally, there it is, rage. As Hardy screams, the film’s smokey, stylized “V” drifts into place, a pretty cool effect.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner and Kelly Marcel and Will Beall, based on the Marvel Comic, Venom, from Sony’s Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel, is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, with Executive Producers David Householter and Stan Lee.

In addition to Hardy, the cast includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott.

Venom hits theaters October 5. Take a look at the teaser above and let us know what you think.