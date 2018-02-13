UTA has signed Spartan, the worldwide obstacle race and endurance brand that includes among its offshoots NBC’s summer series Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge. Beyond the more than 200 events in more than 35 countries, the brand includes health and wellness programming, merchandise, a Spartan Up! podcast, books and more, with a further push into TV and documentaries ongoing.

UTA will work with Spartan and founder-CEO Joe De Dena to continue to build out Spartan’s digital, social, sponsorship and live-streaming platforms.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, which has run two seasons to date, features six teams of four athletes competing on a course alongside the support of a team captain. It is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ Arthur Smith and Kent Weed (American Ninja Warrior), Brady Connell, and De Sena and Jeffrey Connor from Spartan Race, Inc.