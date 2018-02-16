The Paper Mill Playhouse will host the world premiere of Unmasked, the musical celebrating the career of Andrew Lloyd Webber. The New Jersey theater said today it will open the 2018-2019 season with a limited run of the brand-new production starting September 27 and running through October 28, 2018.

The news comes as Webber — the iconic creator of Broadway phenoms including Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — releases his memoir of the same name next month, along with an album collection he curated. His career includes seven Tonys Award wins, seven Oliviers and a Golden Globe.

The musical is being billed as “a funny and warm musical portrait drawing from Andrew’s extensive body of work,” with interpretations of his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems and new material. It will also include some of Lloyd Webber’s most recognizable characters interacting with one another for the first time.

The musical is co-created by film writer-director Richard Curtis (Love, Actually) and John Doyle (Tony winner for Sweeney Todd and The Color Purple).

Individual show tickets will go on sale on August 20, 2018.