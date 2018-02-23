EXCLUSIVE: Uncork’d Entertainment and Lantern Lane Entertainment have secured the US distribution rights to Leena Pendharkar’s drama 20 Weeks, which premiered at last year’s L.A. Film Festival. Uncork’d will handle the theatrical bow and will team with Lantern Lane on the VOD release. The pic will get a ten-city theatrical day and date opening on April 13.

Starring Anna Margaret Hollyman (Mr. Roosevelt) and Amir Arison (The Blacklist), the story follows a young couple navigating their first pregnancy, who during a routine scan discover a health condition that could gravely impact their baby, which forces them to re-examine their relationship and their future.

Jane Kelly Kosek produced the pic, which is a Meritage Pictures/Spicy Mango Productions film.

The deal was negotiated between Kosek, David Garber of Lantern Lane and Keith Leopard of Uncork’d.