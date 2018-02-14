Netflix’s hit comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will return in May for Season 4. The streaming service said today the fourth season will launch in two parts. The first six episodes will be available on May 30, and the second half of the season will premiere later in 2018.

The Emmy-nominated series, from 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. It follows Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) as she continues to adjust to the 21st century and learn more about who she really is. Joining Kimmy on her journey are her best friend and roommate, Titus Andromedon (Burgess); her former-employer-turned-friend Jacqueline White (Krakowski); and landlord Lillian Kaushtupper (Kane).

Fey and Carlock are executive producers alongside Sam Means, Jeff Richmond and David Miner.

The series, from Universal Television, Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears, has amassed 16 Emmy nominations, including three in the Outstanding Comedy Series category over its first three seasons.