The story of a shoe that became a cultural phenomenon is being released during the National Basketball Association’s all-star game weekend.

The feature documentary Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1, explores the journey of the Air Jordan 1 shoe and its role in disrupting the NBA, birthing sneaker culture and influencing social and cultural factors in in sports, music, fashion, art, and social behavior. .

Featuring commentary from director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee, actor Michael B. Jordan, music star DJ Khaled, NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, rapper Chuck D and others, the film takes a raw and real look at a cultural movement that has heavily shaped the culture of now.

Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1 is written and directed by Dexton Deboree, co-founder of the creative agency Los York. Unbanned marks the feature debut and official launch of Los York Entertainment, which focuses on impactful long and short form entertainment with social impact and cultural significance.

The trailer is set to air during the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, February 17 at 8pm EST/5pm PT.

“The AJ1 is more than a shoe,” said writer-director Deboree. It’s a symbol of a much greater meaning across genders, race, geography and time. Now more than ever, what this shoe represents, its impact on society and its role in really creating, defining and redefining a lot of our modern culture makes it a story that has to be told.”