Uma Thurman took to Instagram to “memorialize” the Kill Bill car accident she detailed in her New York Times interview this weekend. She posted the same video Monday on the social media platform the that was originally shared on the news site.

Last week, Thurman came forward with accusations of sexual assault at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. In addition, she accused Quentin Tarantino of not doing enough to protect her from an accident during the making of Kill Bill. During production, she was forced to drive a car on a sandy twisty road for a scene. The footage, which was given to Maureen Dowd for the NYT article, shows Thurman driving fast and crashing. Afterwards, she holds her head while presumably in pain.

“The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality… I do not believe though with malicious intent,” she wrote on Instagram. “Quentin Tarantino was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event.”

Thurman said he gave her the footage years later so she could expose it and let it see the light of day. She adds that he gave her the video with “full knowledge it could cause him personal harm.” She said she is “proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage.”

She goes on to say that the cover-up of the accident is “unforgivable.” She said, “For this I hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress.”

