Netflix has greenlighted a third season of Ultimate Beastmaster, its international reality competition series. The nine-episode next round will feature more than 100 competitors from nine countries and a quartet of new hosts joining Tiki Barber, Anderson Silva and others.

Each episode follows competitors taking their shot at running “The Beast,” which the streamer calls “one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised.” A “Beastmaster” will be crowned at the end of each episode, and in the final episode of the season, the nine individual winners from each episode will compete against one another for the chance to become the Ultimate Beastmaster.

Netflix

The nine countries taking part are the U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France, South Korea and Mexico. The new hosts for Season 3 are MMA fighter and WWE alum CM Punk (for the U.S. version), actor and former WWE grappler Stu Bennett and sports journalist Kate Abdo (UK), singer-actress Dannii Minogue and media personality/former rugby player Nick Cummins (Australia) and radio/TV host Micky Beisenherz and actress Jeannine Michaelsen (Germany).

All nine episodes will launch globally later this year.

Dave Broome, Sylvester Stallone, Yong Yam and Kevin-King-Templeton serve as executive producers on Ultimate Beastmaster, which is produced by 25/7 Productions and Dave Broome for Netflix.]