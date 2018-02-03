EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein’s troubles continue at an alarming pace after it has emerged that Scotland Yard has received more allegations of sexual assault. Deadline has learned that the UK authorities have received two new formal assault complaints from another woman, bringing the total number of complaints to police in the UK to 14 allegations from nine women. This has emerged hours after Uma Thurman detailed sexual assault at the hands of the Weinstein Company honcho in an incredibly revealing article in The New York Times.

The latest allegations were made to UK police on November 13, although they have only just become public. Scotland Yard told Deadline: “On 13 November an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman (Victim 9) in Westminster in 2011 and outside the jurisdiction of the UK in 2010. The second allegation will be passed to the relevant police force in due course.”

The victim has not been named.

In all, the 14 allegations made to the UK police represent nine women, and four of the alleged incidents happened outside of the UK. The allegations are being investigated by Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences unit, using the Operation Kaguyak codename.

Police are looking into allegations from women ranging from the early 1980s to 2015. However, the authorities have stated that no arrests have been made, and Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

It compounds an already heavy day for Weinstein accusations after Thurman detailed her assault. She said the first attack happened at the Savoy Hotel in London.

“It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track,” she said.

It’s not clear whether Thurman has made a formal complaint to the UK police and the Times article does not state what year the assault took place in, although she suggested it took place after 1994’s Pulp Fiction.