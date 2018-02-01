Breakout British podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno is heading to the U.S. with a series of live dates as the creators continue to entertain offers to turn it into a film or television series.

The show was created in 2015 by two young television executives, Jamie Morton and James Cooper, who have worked on series such as The Apprentice and The X Factor, and Alice Levine, one of the UK’s rising on-screen stars, who presents shows such as Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and her own MTV chat show.

It started after Morton discovered that his mild-mannered father had written a series of “50 Colors of Grey”-style raunchy novels, under the pen name Rocky Flinstone, and the three of them read out excerpts of his erotic books. The books feature the adventures of saucy saucepan saleswoman Belinda Blumenthal, who takes on a new job and has a lot of sex along the way.

The show, which just finished its third season, has had over 100M downloads.

“I still can’t believe in a million years that I’m reading my dad’s porn with my two best friends to people around the world it’s the most surreal thing. We never really had particularly grand ambitions when we started, we just wanted to make a show to make us laugh and the way it’s grown and people have taken Belinda to their hearts is both terrifying and amazing,” Morton tells Deadline.

The trio have started to take it on the road, playing over ten shows in a raft of venues in the UK, including the Latitude Festival, and in Australia and New Zealand and are set for a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. They are now heading to the U.S. with their first dates Stateside, playing shows from L.A. to New York (full dates below).

Morton says the live show, which sees the group recreate the book with a number of live cohorts, is a great opportunity to do things they can’t on the audio format. “We want to show the ludicrousness of my dad’s ability to understand what a woman looks like and what she gets up to. We bring the book to life. We read a lost chapter that was so bad that even he decided shouldn’t be in any of the books. We also get people up on stage and re-enact the words and show how impassable some of these sex scenes are,” he said.

Levine also does a Powerpoint presentation about the female reproductive system. “I never thought in my wildest dreams that’s something I’d be doing. I never thought I’d be the patron saint of the cervix but clearly it’s what a lot of little girls dream of,” she said.

The podcast has attracted a number of A-list fans including Stars Wars’ Daisy Ridley, who joined them for an episode, as well as Elijah Wood, Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom. They also accidentally invited Masters of Sex and The Queen star Michael Sheen on stage during one show.

Levine adds: “We have a bit in the show where we rope in audience members and we didn’t realise but the chap in the big woolly jumper turned out to be Michael Sheen. I feel like it was the best night of his night.”

The trio are interested to see how it will translate to an American audience. “We thought it might be quite a British show with a prudish sense of humor, so the fact that it’s been embraced by people around the world is quite a surprise. We’re slowly growing [listeners’ in the U.S. We’re going to camp it up like nobody’s business. When Americans pitch our show to their friends, these three Brits who are really prudish who hate talking about sex, which feeds into American’s perceptions of Brits.”

Levine, Cooper and Morton are now discussing plans for film and TV spin-offs with the likes of Sheen and Middleditch vying for roles (admittedly both want to play a creepy Dutch character from the show’s second season).

“We’ve had a lot of exciting conversations. A lot of people have come to us to say they love the show and we’ve had a lot of interest in lots of different ways. The thing is it could go in so many different ways, it could be a musical, films, TV shows. There’s loads of conversations going on, but we just want to make sure that whatever we do is right by Belinda,” adds Morton.

The U.S. starts in Los Angeles on February 22 before they travel across the country. In a nod to the famous bus scene in Almost Famous, Morton adds: “We’ll have Tiny Dancer on repeat, it will be amazing.”

Tour Dates:

February 22 – LA Orpheum

February 23 – San Francisco Nourse

February 24 – Seattle Moore Theatre

February 28 – New York Town Hall

March 1 – New York Town Hall

March 2- New York Town Hall

March 4 – Toronto Massy Hall

March 5 – Boston Shubert Theatre

March 6 – Washington, DC Warner Theatre

March 7 – Chicago Theatre