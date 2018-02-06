British dating format Game of Clones is heading to China after distributor The Story Lab struck a development deal for the show with Chinese producer 3C Media.

3C Media, which was set up in 2004 and produced a local version of Strictly Come Dancing, is to produce the show with Youngest Media, the UK production company established by former Endemol executive David Young and Lucas Church. The producers are looking to produce 12 x 75 minute series to air later this year. No broadcaster has been announced.

Game of Clones, which was originally commissioned by UK network E4 and airs on NRJ12 in France and RTL2 in Germany, features a group of singletons looking for love and uses avatar technology to create their perfect partner. The singles then move into a house with their ‘clones’ and it becomes a battle of personalities.

Church said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with 3C Media and making this our first co-production in China. I hope we can prove that love is a universal language.”

Luci Sanan, Format Director at The Story Lab, said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our journey around the world with Game of Clones. Sales are coming in not only from Europe but also the APAC region, proving that broadcasters believe that Game of Clones is going to be a hit with audiences around the world.”

Shirley Cheng, SVP, 3C Media, added: “3C has well established networks in China. We have sharp insight of this complex and fast changing market in China. We are delighted to be partnering with Youngest Media and The Story Lab to bring such a top-class reality concept to Chinese audiences.”