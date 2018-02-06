Taking an Uber will come with some extra luge content over the next two and a half weeks under a novel partnership between the ride-share giant and NBC.

During the PyeongChang Games, which start Thursday, Uber riders across the country will be able to access Olympic athlete interviews and highlights curated daily by NBC Olympics.

Once riders begin their trips, they can access – through the Uber app and a link to an NBC Olympics site – interviews, highlights, and content from NBC Olympics’ broadcast team.

As part of the collaboration, which the companies describe as the first of its kind, NBC Olympics will produce exclusive “in-car” interviews for Uber riders. These interviews will feature U.S. athletes and broadcast announcers as they are in transit to and from competition venues, providing a sense of anticipation leading up to an important event, or reaction from a performance or medal win.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber to reach Olympic fans on the go,” said Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics and business for NBC Sports Group. “Through great partner platforms such as Uber, fans have more ways than ever to connect with the Games.”

“The Olympics unite the world in sport and we are thrilled to be teaming up with NBC to connect Olympics fans across the country with exclusive content through the Uber app,” said Amy Friedlander Hoffman, head of business development and experiential marketing at Uber. “For the first time ever, Uber riders will have access to Olympic highlights while on trip, bringing them closer to the action no matter where they are going.”