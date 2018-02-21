Former Deadbeat star Tyler Labine has been cast as a series regular opposite Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman and Anupam Kher in NBC’s untitled Bellevue hospital hourlong drama pilot from David Schulner, Peter Horton and Universal TV.

Written by Schulner and directed by Kate Dennis in her pilot directing debut, the character-driven medical drama is produced by Dr. Eric Manheimer, the former medical director at New York City’s Bellevue Hospital and author of Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, the memoir that inspired the series.

The project follows the new director of Bellevue Hospital, whose maverick approach disrupts the status quo while always prioritizing patient care. Located in Manhattan, Bellevue is the only hospital in the world that has the capability to treat Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers Island and the President of the United States all under one roof.

Labine will play Dr. Iggy Frome, an attending child psychiatrist at the hospital, who likes to think outside the box, but has been continually beat down by the system.

Schulner and Horton executive produce.

Labine, who toplined Hulu series Deadbeat, Fox’s Sons of Tucson and co-starred on the CW’s cult hit Reaper, most recently recurred as Sherlock Hobbs in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. In features, he will next be seen in Super Troopers 2 and Killing Winston Jones. Labine is repped by WME, Principato-Young Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.