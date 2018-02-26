Ben Wexler took to Twitter to drag the Georgia state senate after they passed a bill that would allow adoption agencies to refuse to place children in same-sex couple households based on religious beliefs. Not only did he call out the anti-LGBTQ bill, but made a call to action for showrunners to follow suit.

“To my fellow showrunners: if this dumb bill becomes law, let’s be done filming television shows in Georgia,” tweeted Wexler.

The new senate bill which is called the “Keep Faith in Adoption and Foster Care Act,” was introduced by state Sen. William Ligon (R-Brunswick), according to LGBTQ Nation. The bill, which passed 35-19, would also prohibit the Georgia Department of Human Services from taking “adverse action” against such agencies. The next stop for the bill is the House. Even so, Ligon claims the bill does not prevent anyone from adopting.

Wexler, who was the showrunner on The Grinder and The Comedians, has been outspoken on several social and civic issues in the past. Since tweeting, he has received support from Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, actor and comedian Billy Eichner and Army Wives creator Katherine Fugate.

Georgia has essentially become a Hollywood of the south with many TV shows in production there. Shows like Atlanta, Stranger Things, and The Walking Dead shoot there. Many films have also made a home there — particularly Marvel Studios. The upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and the recent blockbuster Black Panther shot there, with the latter pumping over $89 million into the Georgia economy.