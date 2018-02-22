Tooley Entertainment has acquired the holiday comedy project The Fight Before Christmas from the embattled Broad Green Pictures. Karen McCullah (Legally Blonde) has been hired to pen the script and the company is looking to go before the cameras this fall

The Fight Before Christmas is about Mrs. Clause, who after 700 years of marriage is feeling unappreciated for her

contributions to holiday, so leaves Santa in mid-December. He has to win her back in time to save Christmas.

Tooley and Matt Alvarez (Straight Outta Compton, Ride Along) will produce the project and Jason Barhydt of Tooley Entertainment will be the executive producer.

In addition to Legally Blonde, McCullah is known for her writing on other hit comedy films including 10 Things I Hate About You (Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Ella Enchanted (Anne Hathaway), She’s the Man (Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum), The House Bunny (Anna Faris) and The Ugly Truth (Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler).

Most recently, McCullah did uncredited work on last year’s highest-grossing comedy, Girls Trip which starred Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish. In January of this year, the film took home an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Motion Picture.

McCullah is repped by Seth Jaret of Content Engine.