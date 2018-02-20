Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace) and Emily Nelson (Code Black) have been tapped to recur in the third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO crime anthology series True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer and Ray Fisher.

The next installment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Gadon will play Elisa Montgomery and Nelson will portray Margaret. No additional character information has been provided. They join previously announced recurring cast, Michael Greyeyes, Jon Tenney and Rhys Wakefield.

HBO

As with the breakout original installment of True Detective, Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. Jeremy Saulnier is the Season 3 director alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut.

Pizzolatto, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Saulnier and returning executive producers Scott Stephens; Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who toplined Season 1; Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Season 1; along with Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.

Gadon starred as the title character in Netlix’s Alias Grace limited series and played Sadie Dunhill in Hulu’s Stephen King adaptation 11.22.63. On the film side, she most recently co-starred with Logan Lerman in the James Schamus’ Sundance film Indignation.

Nelson is known for her role as Hannah Reynolds on CBS’ Code Black. Her film credits include the role of Hilary in Made of Honor.