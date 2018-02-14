EXCLUSIVE: HBO is rounding out the cast for the third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO crime series True Detective. Ray Fisher (Justice League) has been added as a series regular, joining previously set Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy and Mamie Gummer. Additionally, Rhys Wakefield (The Purge), Michael Greyeyes (Fear the Walking Dead) and The Closer alum Jon Tenney have been cast in recurring roles on Season 3 of the anthology drama.

The next installment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Fisher will play Freddy Burns, Wayne’s (Ali) son. Wakefield, Greyeyes and Tenney will play recurring characters Henry Hays, Brett Woodard and Alan Jones, respectively, with no additional information provided about them.

As with the breakout original installment of True Detective, Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. Jeremy Saulnier is the Season 3 director alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut.

Pizzolatto, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Saulnier and returning executive producers Scott Stephens; Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who toplined Season 1; Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Season 1; along with Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.

Fisher’s feature credits include Justice League and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. He’s repped by CAA and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

Wakefield played Lucas Holden in long-running Australian soap Home and Away. His recent feature credits are The Purge and Echoes of War. He’s repped by Grandview Entertainment and ICM Partners.

Greyeyes was most recently appeared as Qaletqa Walker on Fear The Walking Dead and had a guest role in American Gods. He’s repped by TalentWorks, The Artist Representation Company and Mills Kaplan Entertainment.

Tenney co-starred on The Closer and most recently was seen in Major Crimes and Scandal. He’s repped by Gersh and LINK Entertainment.

This story has been updated per most recent information from HBO.