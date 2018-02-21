Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why) and Michael Graziadei (Good Girls Revolt) are set to recur in the third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO crime anthology series True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer and Ray Fisher.

The next installment tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

As with the breakout original installment of True Detective, Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. Jeremy Saulnier is the Season 3 director alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut.

Pizzolatto, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Saulnier and returning executive producers Scott Stephens; Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who toplined Season 1; Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Season 1; along with Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.

Flynn will play Ryan Peters and Graziadei will portray Dan O’Brien. No further character information was provided.

Flynn played Justin Foley on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He’s repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.

Graziadei most recently recurred on Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt. He was a series regular on Lifetime’s The Lottery and had major recurring roles on Kingdom and American Horror Story. Graziadei is repped by Gersh and Main Title.