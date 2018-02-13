Comedy Central is developing Re-Established, a half-hour single comedy starring The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Roy Wood Jr., with Noah and Aaron McGruder (Boondocks, Black Jesus) executive producing.

Based on an idea by Wood, Re-Established stars Wood as a parole officer willing to bend the rules to help the parolees on his watch, much to the chagrin of his partner and everyone else in his life.

Wood executive produces under his South Park and Princeton Productions banner with McGruder, who also will showrun, via 5 Mutts. Noah executive produces through Ark Angel, along with Norman Aladjem and Derek Van Pelt through Mainstay Entertainment.

Wood is a regular correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and hosts the series This is Not Happening at Comedy Central.

McGruder currently has Black America in development at Amazon Studios and Hooligan Squad at Adult Swim, as well as several feature projects in the works.

McGruder is repped by ICM Partners. Wood is repped by UTA. Noah is repped by CAA. Noah, Wood and McGruder are all managed by Mainstay Entertainment.