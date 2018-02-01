Imprint Spiegel & Grau, publisher of Trevor Noah’s debut memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, has bought Noah’s untitled follow-up memoir in a pre-emptive bid. The new book, which will be published by Random House on November 13, will pick up where Born a Crime ends, following Noah’s journey from a aspiring young comedian in a reborn South Africa to the cusp of global stardom.

Now in its 18th printing, Born a Crime is a collection of Noah’s personal stories about growing up in South Africa during the last gasps of apartheid and the tumultuous days of freedom that came with its demise. The book was an instant New York Times bestseller and to date has spent 26 weeks on the bestseller list. It won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards and has been translated into 10 languages.

Noah hosts Emmy- and Peabody-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central, which this year was nominated for a Writers Guild Award, as well as two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Show.

Noah also recently won Best Host at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, as well as a Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for his hosting role on The Daily Show – Between The Scenes. He joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014 as a contributor.

Noah debuted his ninth comedy special Afraid of the Dark on Netflix last year.

The book deal was made by Peter McGuigan of Foundry Literary Media, Mainstay Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson. Noah is also repped by CAA.