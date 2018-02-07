Trevor Noah took a moment to explain to The Daily Show viewers why President Donald Trump complained to fans in Ohio about the Democrats who did not clap for him during his State Of The Union Address.

During his campaign rally, Trump said that even “on positive news” the Dems reacted “like death.” And when one of Trump’s fans shouted “treasonous” Trump took that and ran with it. “Somebody said ‘treasonous’. Yeah, I guess, why not? Can we call that treason? Why not!” Trump said.

Treason is typically not prosecuted in a call-and-response fashion, Noah pointed out, but said it suggests opportunity to get Trump to support better causes. “Just go to his rallies and shout something out: ‘Whoo! Trump! Black Lives Matter!'”

For some reason, people “with a hard-on for democracy” did not like the president casually accusing his political opponents of treason, Noah acknowledged.

Which is why the Queen of Comedy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, came out to explain comedy to the White House press corps, at that day’s press briefing. The president, she insisted, was “clearly joking.” Then, in true Sanders fashion, she scolded, “but what isn’t a joke is that Democrats refuse to celebrate the accomplishments of last year that has helped all Americans.”

“Yeah guys, lighten up. The president was just joking about treason,” Noah schooled. “Just like when he was joking about Obama helping ISIS, or when he joked Russians should hack Hillary’s email, or – my favorite joke – when he said police should rough up people in custody. Protect and serve, whatever.”

Those previous Trump remarks may not seem that funny, Noah admitted. But, he suggested, Trump’s big problem may be that he’s playing the wrong venue.

The Daily Show then demonstrated how Trump would kill in a comedy club.