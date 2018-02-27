Transparent creator Jill Soloway will launch her own Amazon Publishing imprint, Amazon announced today. The new imprint will be called Topple Books, named after Soloway’s production company.

Soloway, the writer, filmmaker and TV creator whose credits include the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Transparent and I Love Dick, will use Topple Books to spotlight the voices of women of color, gender non-conforming, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer writers.

“We live in a complicated, messy world where every day we have to proactively re-center our own experiences by challenging privilege,” said Soloway, whose title at Topple will be Editor-at-Large. “With Topple Books we’re looking for those undeniably compelling essential voices so often not heard. I can’t think of a more perfect collaborator than Amazon Publishing to make our dream of a revolutionary publishing imprint come true.”

Soloway said she’ll be looking for stories that will introduce readers to “an important and diverse canon of authors and experiences.” The imprint will concentrate on narrative nonfiction and fiction from emerging and established writers.

In addition to her television work, Soloway is a prominent activist for LGBTQ representation in the arts as well as one of the founding members of the #TimesUp and #5050by2020 campaigns to eradicate sexual misconduct and gender inequity in the workplace.

The imprint takes its name from Soloway’s production company. Soloway will work with Little A Editorial Director Carmen Johnson to select books for publication and pen introductions. Little A is the literary fiction and nonfiction imprint of Amazon Publishing.

Soloway is represented by Daniel Greenberg at Levine, Greenberg, Rostan Literary Agency.

Soloway’s Amazon Original series Transparent and I Love Dick are available to stream on Prime Video.