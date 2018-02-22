The CW will air Tough Mudder: Tougher Together, a one-hour special at 8 PM on March 15 that extends the relationship between the network and the endurance race brand. The show will be preceded by five episodes on the digital channel CW Seed on March 8 offering a more in-depth look at four participants and their support teams on their journey to compete in the 10-mile, 23-obstacle course considered one of the most grueling in the world.

The news comes after CBS Sports and Tough Mudder Inc expanding their partnership with a new deal over the summer, following a pact for a docuseries on the CW and CW Seed that aired last year.

Tough Mudder: Tougher Together is executive produced by Flatbush Pictures and director Judd Ehrlich (We Could Be King) and Tough Mudder’s Jesse Bull and Jennifer Nelson.