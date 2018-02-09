Comedy Central and Daniel Tosh have reached a contract extension for three additional seasons of Tosh.0. The new deal will keep the viral video-themed show on Comedy Central through 2020, serving as Tuesday night anchor. Season 10 is set to debut on Tuesday, March 27.

It is the longest-running live-action primetime series on Comedy Central and the third longest-running overall only behind staples The Daily Show and South Park.

“Knowing when to move on in show business is highly overrated,” said Tosh.

Added Kent Alterman, President, Comedy Central, “I know it makes Daniel uncomfortable to publicly acknowledge our love and affection for each other, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our relationship with him.”

Tosh.0 was a breakout hit when it premiered on June 4, 2009. The weekly, topical series, which delves into all aspects of the Internet — from the absolutely absurd to the incredibly ingenious — via biting commentary by comedian Tosh, broke multiple ratings records for Comedy Central early in its run. Nine seasons in, it remains one of the network’s highest rated series. Each episode includes a “CeWEBrity Profile” or Tosh giving subjects of notorious viral videos a second chance to redeem themselves from the embarrassment with which they have become synonymous with their very own “Web Redemption.”

Tosh.0 is executive produced by Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis and Christie Smith.