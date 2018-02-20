The Second Stage’s production of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song will move to the nonprofit theater’s Helen Hayes Theatre in the fall, returning the Tony-winning play to Broadway and to the venue where it premiered in 1982 (when it was the Little Theatre) and ran for three years. The revival production starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl will open November 1 in a limited engagement .

Second Stage purchased the Helen Hayes, the Main Stem’s smallest theater, after a drawn-out courtship and is set to reopen it March 1 after a renovation.

The original Torch Song Trilogy won Tonys in 1983 for Best Play and Fierstein for Best Actor; Fierstein also wrote it. The new production, directed by Moisés Kaufman, again follows Arnold Beckoff (Urie) on his odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Producers are Richie Jackson, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Judith Ann Abrams/Gutterman and Priest, Burnt Umber Productions/True Love Productions, Lassen Radford/Karmen Boyz Productions, Perniciaro & Emanuel, and Jujamcyn Theaters.

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 9.