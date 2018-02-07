Topic Studios has picked up the streaming rights to Edith+Eddie, the short documentary which will be vying for the Oscar statue next month. Directed by Laura Checkoway and exec produced by award-winning actress/singer Cher, the doc follows America’s oldest interracial newlyweds at age 96 and 95. Their love story is disrupted by a family feud that threatens to tear the couple apart.

The short is already a winner. It has picked up best short prizes at the 2017 International Documentary Association Awards, as well as at the Hamptons International Film Festival, Virginia Film Festival, Palm Springs International ShortFest, Tallgrass Film Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, Nevada City Film Festival, and the audience award at the Montclair Film Festival.

Checkoway produced the project with Thomas Lee Wright, while Karina Rotenstein and P. Corwin Lamm co-produced. In addition to Cher, who initially saw Edith and Eddie’s story in a news report, Steve James, Gordon Quinn, and Betsy Steinberg of Kartemquin Films served as exec producers.