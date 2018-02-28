Tony Cavalero, who stars on Nickelodeon’s School of Rock series, has officially signed on to play veteran rocker Ozzy Osbourne in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt. Jeff Tremaine directing the pic based on the 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

The book follows the band’s rise to international stardom in the 1980s, detailing the ups and downs on the way to becoming staples of the glam rock style and selling more than 100 million albums worldwide. The group played their final concert at LA’s Staples Center on New Year’s Eve 2015.

Osbourne, who dealt with his own struggles with drugs and alcohol, was the headliner on one of Mötley Crüe’s early tours.

The actors portraying the founding Mötley Crüe members are Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee.

The script is by Rich Wilkes, Tom Kapinos, and Amanda Adelson. Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing.

Cavalero, who plays School of Rock‘s Mr. Finn, the role originated by Jack Black in the 2003 movie, is repped by Gersh and Truhett/Garcia Management.