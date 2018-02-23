Todd Holland (The Real O’Neals) has been tapped to direct and executive produce ABC comedy pilot Steps, from Kristin Newman (The Muppets), Mandeville TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Newman, Steps is based on the Swedish format Bonus Family. It revolves around four adults in three houses raising three kids after two divorces — together.

Newman executive produces with Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Holland recently executive produced and directed two seasons of The Real O’Neals on ABC. In addition, he was a key creative force behind The Larry Sanders Show, Malcolm in the Middle, and was co-creator of Wonderfalls. His episodic work ranges from Twin Peaks, My So Called Life and Shameless on the drama side, to Tales from the Crypt, Friends and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in comedy.

Holland is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.