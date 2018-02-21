NBC’s Today mothership show delivered its best first-week Winter Games advantage over ABC’s Good Morning America since two Winter Games ago – Vancouver in 2010 – in overall crowd and in the key 25-54 demographic.

NBC’s Olympics-centric Savannah Guthrie/Hoda Kotb-hosted broadcast won the first full week of NBC’s Winter Olympics across the board, including its biggest news-demo edge over GMA since Presidential Election Week.

During Week 1 from PyeongChang, South Korea, Today logged 4.62M viewers to GMA’s 4.18M and CBS This Morning’s 3.40M.

In the 25-54 age bracket that’s the currency of news programming ad sales, Today’s 1.4 rating and 1.72M viewers beat GMA’s 1.2 rating and 1.39M viewers and CBS This Morning’s 0.77 rating and 934K viewers.

With last week’s win, NBC’s morning program has dominated the news demo 112 weeks. Today has won outright in total viewers, the news demo, and the younger 18-49 demographic, nine out of the most recent 12 weeks, which is its best record in nearly six years.