Bruno Bichir (Absentia) has been cast as a recurring opposite Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop and Teagan Croft in the new live-action series Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV. The series is slated to premiere in 2018 as part of the inaugural slate of a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.

Bichir will play Dr. Niles (The Chief) Caulder, a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant, but controversial, Dr. Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as The Doom Patrol.

Bichir recently wrapped a series regular role on Netflix’s Narcos and also recurs on Sony Pictures Television Networks’ crime thriller Absentia. He just played the role of Angel in the Sicario sequel Soldado opposite Benicio del Toro, set for release later this year. His other film credits include a starring role opposite Tilda Swinton in Julia, opposite Gael Garcia Bernal and Penelope Cruz in Don’t Tempt Me, and with his brother, Demian, in Che. Bichir was also the lead voice for Pantelion’s animated film Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos, Mexico’s highest-grossing film the year of its release. Bichir is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by Sekka Scher and Dan Patack at Ellipsis Entertainment Group.