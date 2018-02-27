Former Dr. Ken and My Wife & Kids star Tisha Campbell-Martin is set as a series regular in ABC’s Untitled Holmes drama pilot from CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts and Regina King and ABC Studios.

Written by Veasey with King set to direct, the drama explores the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family.

ABC

Campbell-Martin will play Sgt. Anise Kendrick-Morrison, a witty, tough and outspoken patrol officer with a sharp sense of humor. She is immensely proud of her family, especially her four sisters in the NYPD. The first to join the force, she proudly patrols her own childhood neighborhood in Queens.

Campbell-Martin most recently starred as Simone Biles’ mother in the Biles biopic Courage to Soar, which aired on Lifetime this month. The pilot role also marks a return to ABC for Campbell-Martin, who starred as Damona on both seasons of Dr. Ken and as Janet opposite Damon Wayans on all five seasons of My Wife & Kids. Campbell-Martin is repped by The Kohner Agency and Del Shaw Moonves.

