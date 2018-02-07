EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Olyphant, nominated for an Emmy for his starring role on FX’s drama series Justified, has signed with UTA. The move comes ahead of the spring bow of Season 2 of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, the comedy series on which he stars opposite Drew Barrymore.

Olyphant recently toplined Kenneth Lonergan’s off-Broadway comedy Hold On To Me Darling at the Atlantic Theater Company, where the actor began his career. His recent film credits include Oliver Stone’s Snowden and Mother’s Day.

He continues to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment.