Coming off an Emmy-nominated starring turn on John Ridley’s acclaimed ABC anthology drama series American Crime, Timothy Hutton has been tapped to star opposite Bokeem Woodbine in CBS’ legal drama pilot Main Justice.

Additionally, top pilot director David Semel, who has directed the pilots for such CBS series as Person of Interest, Madam Secretary, Code Black and Pure Genius, as well as the opening episode of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, has come on board to direct. Former Revenge showrunner Sunil Nayar has been tapped as executive producer/showrunner.

Written by Sascha Penn and inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Main Justice centers around Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in U.S. Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice where he takes on the biggest legal and investigative cases in the country all while being the youngest person to ever hold such an esteemed position.

Hutton will play Deputy Attorney General Thomas Yarrow, a man whose ego is only matched by the money he spends on his wardrobe. Yarrow was the interim Attorney General prior to Miles’ (Woodbine) appointment, and is immediately critical of the new Attorney General’s decisions.

Main Justice hails from CBS Television Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Holder and Penn executive produce alongside Nayar, Semel as well as Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Hutton, an Oscar winner for Ordinary People, also toplined TNT’s drama series Leverage. On the feature side, he recently co-starred in Ridley Scott’s All the Money In the World. He is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Semel, who also helmed the pilot for Amazon’s hit drama The Man In the High Castle, is repped by CAA and attorney Bruce Gellman.

This marks a return to CBS and CBS TV Studios for Nayar who spent seven seasons on CSI: Miami, rising from co-producer to executive producer. He is repped by CAA and attorney David Fox.